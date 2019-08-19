Thinkingbox hires five across offices The arrival of new senior talent aims to grow the digital production studio's presence in North America.

Pictured (from left): Thinkingbox’s Mitra Shad, Megan Clark, Ece Inan, Jason Legge and Andy Garcia.

Digital production studio Thinkingbox has expanded, making five hires across its Vancouver and Toronto offices.

The agency has hired two executive producers, Mitra Shad in Vancouver and Jason Legge in Toronto. It has also added Megan Clark as a copywriter in the west-coast office, and Ece Inan as a senior integrated producer and Andy Garcia as design director in Toronto.

Shad arrives with client and agency-side experience at 123w, Canterbury Coffee and Sleeman Breweries. She is responsible for client relations, growing existing accounts and production of OOH, experiential, digital and event projects in Vancouver. She also currently serves as the lead for Thinkingbox’s Lululemon account.

Legge arrives from Jam3, where he was a senior producer. He has prior client and agency experience, having worked at Secret Location and Bell Media. He will work to “continue to help us grow our presence with brands from across North America,” according to a statement to strategy from Christine Clark, managing director of Thinkingbox in Toronto.

The new appointments follow a restructuring at Thinkingbox earlier this year, with the naming of Scott as managing director in Vancouver and of Rania Hattar to the same role in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Christine Clark has led the Toronto as managing director since 2018.

The new leadership structure is intended to give CEO and founder Amir Sahba more time to focus on long-term goals and business development in new markets.