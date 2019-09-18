Most Canadians expect to keep holiday spending steady

A report also finds that nearly every consumer will use a mobile devices at some point in their journey.
By Justin Dallaire
2 mins ago

Ninety-four percent of Canadian shoppers will use a smartphone or tablet when holiday shopping this year, and almost two and five plan to use their mobile device to make a purchase.

That’s just one of the insights from a new holiday shopper study exploring how Canadian expects to shop and how much they plan to spend during one of the busiest shopping seasons of the year. A number of Canadians are using their laptops, desktops, mobile devices and tablets for various shopping tasks beyond making a purchase, including finding coupons, managing wishlists, reading reviews and comparing prices.

The study, by marketing intelligence company MiQ, finds that Canadians plan to begin shopping for the holidays around the same time as Americans, despite celebrating Thanksgiving nearly a month earlier. The peak shopping period is expected to begin in November and run through December, with 77% of respondents still anticipating having some buying to do during the final month of the year. Fourteen percent of Canadians expected to begin shopping in September (with only 4% planning to finish that month), while 11% and 8% hoping to finish during October and November, respectively.

Roughly four out of five Canadians plan to shop on Black Friday, Cyber Monday or Boxing Day this year, and 51% plan to shop during all three. Overall, 13% of Canadians believe they will spend more than $1,000 on shopping over the course of the season, with clothing and apparel account for around $200 of their spend as the most-shopped for categories. Only one in five anticipate buying furniture or appliances, for which they will pay out a total of $500 or more.

In the end, MiQ finds that 66% of Canadians plan to spend around the same in 2019 as they did last year. Moreover, the proportion of consumers expecting to spend more (19%) or less (15%) than the previous year is about the same as in 2018. MiQ speculates that this has likely to do with consumers’ perception of their financial situation, as 56% indicate being in a similar financial situation as last year.

Source: 2019 Holiday Shopping Study, MiQ.

