Big Brothers Big Sisters gets bigger together in rebrand The youth mentoring non-profit is looking to modernize its image and engage with a new generation of donors.

Big Brothers Big Sisters launched a new fully integrated campaign to highlight its modernized, more inclusive branding.

Matthew Chater, national president and CEO at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada, tells strategy that with organization being 106 years’ old, it was time to inspire a new generation of donors and volunteers. It also wanted to change the way it shows its mentoring interventions, doing so in a way that is more exciting and engaging, while reflecting the changing demographics of Canada.

The new campaign video, “Empowering Youth and Igniting Potential” is supplemented with animation and flashes of teal (a key brand colour) throughout as it depicts diverse youth connecting with mentors in places like local skate-parks and basketball courts. It’s largely aimed, Chater says, at urban millennials, both to spur donations and that support volunteers who take part in one-on-one mentoring, where he says the services provide the greatest impact. The message, Chater says, is to show Big Brothers Big Sisters as a place where people want to give their time and dollars, as well as an organization that respects the experiences of all Canadians and helps them reach their full potential.

Chater reports that the nonprofit conducted a general population survey of 1,000 respondents, over-sampled in under-served communities. It found out that while there’s high unaided awareness for Big Brothers Big Sisters, there was no connection to the mark or the colour. Big Brothers Big Sisters, along with global management consultancy Bain & Company (which did its work pro bono) and member agencies, did a deep dive into what the organization stands for and why people want to engage. The result was a more vibrant colour scheme, with a brand mark representing “the big, the little and the organization forging a new path forward.”

The campaign was led by T1, which was selected as Big Brothers Big Sisters’ AOR in June. To amplify the visuals, and recognize Big Brothers Big Sisters Day on Sept. 18, CN Tower and Niagara Falls were both lit up with teal. There will be a follow up campaign collateral in November, which include other aspects of the campaign that are currently in development, Chater says.