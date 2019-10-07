Rudsak picks new AOR Boutique agency The Brand is Female, founded by Eva Hartling, will support the company's strategic roadmap as it eyes international expansion.

Canadian outerwear brand Rudsak has enlisted boutique consulting agency The Brand is Female as its new agency of record for strategic brand communications and partnerships.

The Brand is Female has been enlisted to help guide Rudsak’s “strategic roadmap” for the future. It will also handle communications, including media, stylist relations, brand events, digital and micro influencer campaigns.

Rudsak – founded 25 years ago in Montreal – currently has 32 locations. After distributing its products in U.S. stores for years, it opened its first international location with a New York flagship store in May. Evik Asatoorian, founder of Rudsak, notes that expanding abroad is a major priority for the brand’s future.

Rudsak has worked with numerous agencies in Canada over the years on both retainer and project-based work, including NKPR, The Mint Agency, ROI Relations and influencer agency Imagemotion.

The Brand is Female was launched roughly one year ago by Eva Hartling, former CMO for Birks. It shares its name with a podcast Hartling hosts, in which she interviews women leaders from a variety of different fields. Asatoorian cited Hartling’s experience leading luxury brands through global repositionings as a key factor in the agency’s selection.