Shopper Innovation + Activation Awards open for entries The show awarding the best shopper and retail activations has also added an new ecommerce category.

The Shopper Innovation + Activation Awards (SIA) are now open for submissions, putting out a call for the best shopper marketing and retail activations.

Last year, the annual awards program focused on the top campaigns in shopper marketing was re-named the Shopper Innovation + Activation Awards and added several new categories to reflect the growing body of experiential and promotional work based on shopper insights. This year, another new category has been added: E-commerce Innovation, which aims to recognize work that advances of a brand’s online shopping experience and changes that impacted consumer behaviour and results.

To get an idea of the standards entries are held against, read up on the most recent SIA winners.

The early bird deadline for entries is Oct. 21. More information, including entry requirements and category details, can be found on the Shopper Innovation + Activation Awards website. The winners will be awarded as part of the Shopper Marketing Forum in Toronto in April 2020.