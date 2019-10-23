The 2019 Media Innovation Awards shortlist: part two
Finalists in the Best Media Insights, Products and Services, Niche Marketing and Public Service categories are announced.
The Media Innovation Awards are around the corner, and in anticipation for the show next month, strategy and Media in Canada are unveiling the top contenders in the program’s seven main categories.
Today, the publications reveal the finalists in the Best Media Insights, Niche Marketing, Public Service and Products and Services categories. This adds to nominees announced yesterday for the Best Use of Media, Best Use of Digital and Best Use of Content categories.
The MIAs recognizes the best media plays and programs in Canada. This year’s jury – made up of nine live jurors and a group of 23 online – was led by the president of Touche! Karine Courtemanche and the CBO of GE Appliance Bob Park.
The gala will take place on November 28 at the Carlu in Toronto. For more information and tickets to the show, visit the MIAs site.
Best Media Insights
IKEA “It’s William Now” Jungle Media
The Hershey Company “Oh Henry! 4:25″ UM Canada
Black & Abroad “Go Back To Africa” Initiative & FCB/SIX
The Hershey Company “Reese The Movie: A Movie about Reese” UM Canada
Haven St. “Real Time Brand Health Optimization” Jungle Media
Sport Chek “Digital Window Shopping” Touché!
Birks “Programmatic Spoiler” Alert Touché!
Niche Marketing
Tangerine “Activating Raptors” PHD Media
Fountain Tire “Fanbods” FCB Canada
Tim Hortons “The Away Game” Zulu Alpha Kilo
BRP Can-Am On-Road “A Ride Like No Other” Touché!
Fountain Tire “Truck-Thru” FCB Canada
McDonald’s Restaurants of Canada” Friends Wanted” Cossette
Products and Services
The Hershey Company Reese’s “Peanut in a Peanut” UM Canada
The Hershey Company “Reese The Movie: A Movie about Reese” UM Canada
Quebec Milk Producers “There’s Milk Here!” Touché!
IKEA “It’s William Now” Jungle Media
Sport Chek “Digital Window Shopping” Touché!
IKEA “Bedtime” Jungle Media
Tangerine “Activating Raptors” PHD Media
BMO “Celebrating Women” FCB Canada
Radio-Canada “Fighting Fake News in Real-Time” PHD
AB InBev – Bud Light” Game Over” Vizeum
Michelob Ultra “Michelob Ultra x Running” FCB Canada
New Standard Beer “The Mailable Billboard” DentusBos Toronto
CarrXpert “Demolition Derby” Jungle Media
Genesis Motors Canada “Genesis Lands at Pearson” Innocean Worldwide Canada
BMW “Stage Your Driveway” FCB Canada & Media Experts
Fountain Tire “Truck-Thru” FCB Canada
Interac “Earning Curve” Zulu Alpha Kilo
Black & Abroad “Go Back to Africa” Initiative & FCB/Six
Metrolinx “The Roadshow” PHD Media
Destination Canada “Vacations of the Brave – Head North” Initiative
Public Service
Drug Free Kids Canada “Practice Kids” FCB Canada
SickKids Foundation “SickKids VS: Crews” Cossette
Telus “Telus x SonReal – No More” Cossette Media
Coalition for Gun Control “Trigger Change” Zulu Alpha Kilo
Literacy Foundation “The Gift of Reading” Sid Lee Media
Casey House “The Healing House” Bensimon Byrne
Unilever – Hellmann’s “Real Food Rescue” Mindshare
White Ribbon “Boys Don’t Cry” Bensimon Byrne
Canadian Down Syndrome Society “Endangered Syndrome” FCB Canada
The Dr. Clown Foundation “When you giggle, you give” Cossette Media
Canopy Growth “Tweed x Uber x Madd” Cossette Media