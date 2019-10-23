The 2019 Media Innovation Awards shortlist: part two Finalists in the Best Media Insights, Products and Services, Niche Marketing and Public Service categories are announced.



The Media Innovation Awards are around the corner, and in anticipation for the show next month, strategy and Media in Canada are unveiling the top contenders in the program’s seven main categories.

Today, the publications reveal the finalists in the Best Media Insights, Niche Marketing, Public Service and Products and Services categories. This adds to nominees announced yesterday for the Best Use of Media, Best Use of Digital and Best Use of Content categories.

The MIAs recognizes the best media plays and programs in Canada. This year’s jury – made up of nine live jurors and a group of 23 online – was led by the president of Touche! Karine Courtemanche and the CBO of GE Appliance Bob Park.

The gala will take place on November 28 at the Carlu in Toronto. For more information and tickets to the show, visit the MIAs site.

Best Media Insights

IKEA “It’s William Now” Jungle Media

The Hershey Company “Oh Henry! 4:25″ UM Canada

Black & Abroad “Go Back To Africa” Initiative & FCB/SIX

The Hershey Company “Reese The Movie: A Movie about Reese” UM Canada

Haven St. “Real Time Brand Health Optimization” Jungle Media

Sport Chek “Digital Window Shopping” Touché!

Birks “Programmatic Spoiler” Alert Touché!

Niche Marketing

Tangerine “Activating Raptors” PHD Media

Fountain Tire “Fanbods” FCB Canada

Tim Hortons “The Away Game” Zulu Alpha Kilo

BRP Can-Am On-Road “A Ride Like No Other” Touché!

Black & Abroad “Go Back To Africa” Initiative & FCB/SIX

Fountain Tire “Truck-Thru” FCB Canada

McDonald’s Restaurants of Canada” Friends Wanted” Cossette

Products and Services

The Hershey Company Reese’s “Peanut in a Peanut” UM Canada

The Hershey Company “Reese The Movie: A Movie about Reese” UM Canada

Quebec Milk Producers “There’s Milk Here!” Touché!

IKEA “It’s William Now” Jungle Media

Sport Chek “Digital Window Shopping” Touché!

IKEA “Bedtime” Jungle Media

Tangerine “Activating Raptors” PHD Media

BMO “Celebrating Women” FCB Canada

Radio-Canada “Fighting Fake News in Real-Time” PHD

AB InBev – Bud Light” Game Over” Vizeum

Michelob Ultra “Michelob Ultra x Running” FCB Canada

New Standard Beer “The Mailable Billboard” DentusBos Toronto

CarrXpert “Demolition Derby” Jungle Media

Genesis Motors Canada “Genesis Lands at Pearson” Innocean Worldwide Canada

BMW “Stage Your Driveway” FCB Canada & Media Experts

Fountain Tire “Truck-Thru” FCB Canada

Interac “Earning Curve” Zulu Alpha Kilo

Black & Abroad “Go Back to Africa” Initiative & FCB/Six

Metrolinx “The Roadshow” PHD Media

Destination Canada “Vacations of the Brave – Head North” Initiative

Public Service

Drug Free Kids Canada “Practice Kids” FCB Canada

SickKids Foundation “SickKids VS: Crews” Cossette

Telus “Telus x SonReal – No More” Cossette Media

Coalition for Gun Control “Trigger Change” Zulu Alpha Kilo

Literacy Foundation “The Gift of Reading” Sid Lee Media

Casey House “The Healing House” Bensimon Byrne

Unilever – Hellmann’s “Real Food Rescue” Mindshare

White Ribbon “Boys Don’t Cry” Bensimon Byrne

Canadian Down Syndrome Society “Endangered Syndrome” FCB Canada

The Dr. Clown Foundation “When you giggle, you give” Cossette Media

Canopy Growth “Tweed x Uber x Madd” Cossette Media