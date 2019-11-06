Co-chairs announced for 2020 SIA Awards This year's jury, which awards the best in shopper and brand activations, will be led by Unilever's Gina Kiroff and Loblaw's Cheryl Grishkewich.

The co-chairs for the 2019 Shopper Innovation + Activation Awards (SIA) have been announced.

The annual awards recognize the best in brand activation, experiential and shopper marketing.

This year’s program will be co-chaired by Gina Kiroff, director of foods at Unilever Canada, and Cheryl Grishkewich, VP of control brand marketing at Loblaw Companies. They will lead a jury of industry experts that will be announced in the near future.

A call for entries was made last month – with the Nov. 11 deadline approaching – alongside the announcement of a new e-commerce category. More information about the awards, including entry requirements and category details, can be found on the Shopper Innovation + Activation Awards website. The winners will be awarded as part of the Shopper Marketing Forum in Toronto in April 2020.

