Meet the co-chairs of the 2020 Marketing Awards’ Multicultural jury Ambereen Jahangir and Jensen Tsoi will lead the group scoring the category.

As the first deadline for entries approaches, the co-chairs that will lead this year’s Multicultural jury have been announced.

This year, the Multicultural jury will be chaired by Ambereen Jahangir, CEO of DV8 Communications, and Jensen Tsoi, partner and VP of creative at Dyversity Communications.

The Multicultural categories at the Marketing Awards recognize work that was developed by Canada’s multicultural marketing industry and which speaks to different culturally and ethnically diverse populations within the country. To see the standard for excellence in the category, check out the winners from the 2019 edition of the Marketing Awards.

The co-chairs of the Advertising jury were announced last week, along with five new categories for the 2020 edition of the awards. Co-chairs for the Design and Craft juries will be announced over the coming weeks.

Entries for the Marketing Awards are now open, with an early bird deadline of Nov. 29. More information, including entry criteria and category info, can be found on the Marketing Awards website.