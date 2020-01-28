Zerotrillion hires new department leads The agency names three new leads for its strategy, design and client service offerings in Toronto.

From left to right: Aubrey Podolsky, David Hong, Elysia Ravenscroft, Alex Paquin, Caitlin Margoulis and Adam Fierman.

Roughly one year, Zerotrillion was created by CEO Alex Paquin and global CD Adam Fierman with offices in both Toronto and Amsterdam. The full-service creative agency chose to open in two continents from day one to “set the agency on an ambitious trajectory,” says Paquin. And now, it’s made three new senior hires to support those ambitious growth plans, as well as a new client.

To lead the strategy department at Zerotrillion, Aubrey Podolsky has been hired as executive director of strategy. Podolsky joins after three years at Pigeon Brands, most recently as the agency’s head of strategy. He also brings senior planning experience from Edelman and Publicis.

Zerotrillion has also hired David Hong as director of design, leading the agency’s studio. Hong’s experience comes in the creative departments at digital agencies such as Publicis.Sapient and Critical Mass.

Elysia Ravenscroft is now business director at Zerotrillion, leading the client services department. Ravenscroft was most recently an account director at Leo Burnett, where she has worked with brands including Kellogg’s and Amazon. Back in Amsterdam, the agency’s client service’s department now includes Caitlin Margoulis, who was hired as an account manager from TBWA Amsterdam.

The hires also come after winning the account for cannabis company Flowr. Other clients it has worked with since launching include Coinsquare, CNIB and Airbnb.