Genesis taps influencers to spotlight at-home service The auto brand enlists Nav and Tia Bhatia as it continues its push to be a "progressive" disruptor in the luxury category.

Genesis Motors Canada is navigating the road less travelled in its latest spot that highlights the brand’s time-saving in-home vehicle services.

The new campaign builds off of a Genesis spot from December, entitled “The Road Less Travelled.” The video was part of the car company’s series “An Intimate Conversation with Nav Bhatia,” featuring the Canadian businessman, Hyundai and Genesis car dealer and Raptors’ superfan talking about his road less travelled – immigrating to Canada, battling racial stereotypes and working hard to become successful.

On Jan. 26, the auto brand launched another installment of “The Road Less Travelled,” this time featuring Bhatia’s daughter, Tia, an actress with a busy schedule and little time to visit a dealership. “Tia Bhatia: We Come To You” is a nod to Genesis’ time-saving personalized services, offering customers at-home test-drives, purchasing and vehicle maintenance, says Rex Yulo, manager, digital marketing and CRM at Genesis Motors Canada.

“Our whole strategy and positioning is around this ‘We come to you’ notion,” Yulo says. “We are the only car-maker with a full online purchasing platform. On our platform itself, you can configure a vehicle, you can do credit applications, you can even do trade and appraisals.”

The Hyundai-owned, digital-first luxury brand launched in 2016 and has positioned itself as a disruptor brand, with Yulo noting that it targets consumers who are “audacious” and “progressive” (two of Genesis’ own brand pillars), those “who go against the grain and who won’t make the obvious choice… Our brand and our content resonates with forward-thinkers like these [consumers], who ultimately value time and experiences over anything else. That’s really why we’ve gone down this road.”

The videos, created by Innocean Worldwide Canada, are running across Genesis Motors Canada’s YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn channels. More videos in the campaign, featuring other Canadian influencers, are expected to launch later this year.