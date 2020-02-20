WW Canada expands into the subscription box space A partnership with truLOCAL helps the brand with its recent goals of being more digitally relevant to younger members.

WW Canada is getting into food delivery by partnering with online meat subscription box service, truLOCAL.

This is WW Canada’s first foray into subscription boxes, and gives members the opportunity to order specialty-curated boxes of meat, fish and other recipes delivered to their door.

Known as Weight Watchers prior to 2018, WW continues to build off its new brand identity outlined last year to appeal to the next generation of individuals who want to improve their health.

WW shifted from a company seen as “your grandma’s Weight Watchers,” focused on meetings and weigh-ins, to making new investments in technology, such as an app outlining behavioural and quantitative data around people’s experience in the program – taking a more holistic approach to health that catered to millennials and Gen Z.

“The partnership with truLOCAL is an extension of WW’s commitment to inspire healthy habits and to meet our members where they are,” says Kevin O’Brien, general manager of WW Canada. In addition to providing members more guidance in finding and making healthier meals, this partnership is consistent with WW’s recent focus of its community gathering online, rather than in person.

With this partnership, truLOCAL – which delivers small farm, locally produced meats – becomes officially recognized by the WW SmartPoints system and provides food catered towards followers of the myWW program.

The partnership is being promoted through WW Canada’s social channels and in direct communication to members.

A 2019 survey conducted by Angus Reid Global, in partnership with the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University, suggested that 29%of all Canadians have used a food delivery app at least once. According to online stats portal Statista, global revenue in the online food delivery segment amounts to $2.263 million USD in 2020, which is up 12.9% year-over-year.