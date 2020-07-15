DoorDash names Veritas as PR AOR The agency will help the food delivery co. tell the story of how it's helping local restaurants grow.



Veritas Communications has been selected as the PR Agency of Record for DoorDash.

The communications agency will work with the food delivery service to communicate the ways that it works with merchants to help them grow their business. It will also help DoorDash communicate its value proposition, which is to connect Canadians with restaurants in their local communities.

Veritas is working with DoorDash for an unfixed term, but the hope is to develop “a long-term partnership based on great work that supports their business,” says Krista Webster, president and CEO of Veritas.

Since coming to Canada in 2015 – launching in Toronto and Vancouver – DoorDash has expanded quite significantly, serving well over 100 neighbourhoods throughout the country. In the midst of the pandemic in April, the service offered $0 delivery to new customers throughout Canada once the first-timer’s cart reached either $10 or $15.

The company’s valuation rose from roughly USD $13 billion in November 2019 to nearly USD $16 billion last month, attributed primarily to the surge in U.S. sales due to lockdown measures brought on by the pandemic.

The food delivery market in Canada became slightly less saturated on May 11, when Germany-based Foodora ceased operations. DoorDash’s competitors that remain in the Canadian food delivery market include UberEats and SkipTheDishes.