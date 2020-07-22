Mini Babybel moves from sampling to shelf Cheese tastings have been nixed in store, so the brand shifted dollars to signage and coupons to continue driving trial.



Mini Babybel is looking to reach Canadian families with children in a new global campaign that encourages them to “Join the Goodness” by rediscovering its healthy cheese snack.

The Providence-created campaign, which was adapted by Havas Montreal for the Canadian market, launched last week with a motion picture-style spot that’s running online and on TV in Canada and the U.S. The creative tells the story of superhero snacks that make up a balanced diet, inspiring shoppers to choose Mini Babybel versus unhealthy options like cupcakes and hot dogs.

Marie-Ève Robert, VP of marketing at Bel Cheese Canada, says that when Mini Babybel came up with its marketing mix for the campaign last fall, there was an in-store tasting component. However, due to COVID-19, that’s not an option, so Robert says Mini Babybel decided to invest in store signage, creating visibility in deli and dairy sections of Loblaws, Metro and IGA through danglers and front-of-tray add-ons. The brand is also offering a $1 off coupon to help drive trial.

Robert says the in-store push ties into the overall brand platform by “putting the goodness up front,” via creative that speaks to how Mini Babybel is made of 100% real cheese, contains no preservatives and is high in calcium.

Because many Canadians are working (and learning) from home, and therefore not packing a lunchbox, there is one less occasion for which to purchase the single-serve snack. Having a presence in stores reminds consumers that “we are still here, we are offering a good option, and yes, you can get $1 off so you can try, or retry, Babybel,” says Robert.

The “Join The Goodness” campaign, which is has a larger-than-usual marketing spend, also includes 15-, 30- and 60-second spots. The commercials will air across national TV, digital, PR, influencer and in-store retail channels through the end of the year.