Arterra opens itself up to human connection To keep wine relevant to younger consumers, the company positions its Open brand around vulnerability and acceptance.

Arterra Wines is looking to bring younger consumers into its customer base and keep them there by creating a link between its Open brand and a desire for being accepted for who they are.

A new campaign – created by Bensimon Byrne, with media handled by PHD – features people who wrote poignant letters about deep topics such as coming out, mother-daughter relationships and being transgender. They read the letters to someone who has been instrumental in their life – even if their relationship has since become strained – and the ads end with hugs.

Over the last year or so, Arterra has been working to create more meaningful connections between consumers and its brands, usually through marketing approaches that aren’t typically associated with the wine category. In this campaign, by playing on the Open name, the company is developing a purposeful connection to broaden its consumer base.

“There’s a natural fit with our branding,” says Wendy Montgomery, VP of domestic marketing at Arterra Wines. “Just the word ‘Open’ [connects] with our social purpose, which is to inspire the world to open up and experience the joy of being accepted for who they really are.”

Montgomery says celebrating acceptance, vulnerability and human connection is a message that is even more important now. “We’re living in a world where so much of our connections are happening digitally,” she says. “We just haven’t been able to have that ‘touch connection.’ So, we’re reminding people that it’s okay to be open and vulnerable and placing importance on that human connection.”

Montgomery says the brand wants to keep wine relevant to younger drinkers, because historically, wine consumers age out of the category. She adds that, based on research and insights related to the brand, Generation X and millennials tend to be “more open to Open,” making it a natural fit for Arterra’s efforts to keep younger drinkers engaged.

“We want to start a conversation and spark engagement with our brands,” she says. “If the campaign has an opportunity to have people open up in the way our storytellers have, then we will have really done a great job with the campaign.”

The campaign will run on Rogers’ digital properties, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. There will be six and 15-second versions of the videos, as well as versions adapted for Instagram stories.