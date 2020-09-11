Up to the Minute: BIMM picks up more work with Audi Plus, Inabuggy launches delivery offer focused on convenience and CASACOM names director of creative services.

BIMM expands its Audi mandate

Toronto-based BIMM has grown the scope of its assignment with Audi, which has been a client for almost 12 years. Previously working as its digital agency in Canada, the mandate has been expanded to cover North America, operating and maintaining all of its online properties. The agency says that it plans to make several new additions to serve the account; its website currently has postings for open positions in engineering, UX, business analysis and product management.

Inabuggy launches Inabuggy-Mart

Grocery delivery is becoming more competitive with grocery banners and third-party services launching and expanding their services. Inabuggy is looking to differentiate with the launch of Inabuggy-Mart, which will allow members to quickly shop local retailers, such as convenience stores, butchers and flower shops. In addition to offering 30-minute delivery by sending its shoppers to smaller stores instead of grocery aisles – the company says it is the first in Canada to offer such quick delivery windows – the service also aims to support family-owned and independent neighbourhood businesses.

The service is available in the major urban markets where Inabuggy currently operates: Toronto, Ottawa, Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary and Edmonton. It is being offered with a $9.99 delivery fee and no minimum order.

CASACOM hires new lead for its creative offering

PR and communications agency CASACOM has hired Anne-Marie Archambault as director of creative services. Working out of the agency’s Montreal office, Archambault will work with clients in creating, developing and executing their various creative projects. Jean-Michel Nahas, EVP and partner at CASACOM, says Archambault’s leadership will help the agency consolidate its creative and digital offer, which has been growing steadily.

Archambault joins from Montreal digital and branding agency Akufen, where she spent four years as its director of strategy, content and interactive experiences.