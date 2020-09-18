Up to the Minute: Skip gets into loyalty Plus, Camden goes back to school and NKPR hires its first ECD.

SkipTheDishes launches its own loyalty program

After updating its branding, SkipTheDishes has now gotten into the loyalty game with Skip Rewards. Users will be automatically enrolled for no extra cost at the program’s “Orange” status, where they will receive five points for every dollar spent; if they make at least two orders in a month, they’ll be bumped up to “Gold” status, earning ten points per dollar spent. The program was designed to have a simple earning and redemption structure, though Howard Migdal, SkipTheDishes’ managing director in Canada, says there will be new earning opportunities and incentives rolling out in the future to help grow the program.

Camden picks up six new assignments

Toronto full-service agency Camden has picked up a number of new assignments in recent months. Collaborating with its office in Lyon, France, the agency will handle a full brand refresh and strategic plan for MonAvenir conseil scolaire catholique and Providence conseil scolaire catholique, two French-language Catholic school boards serving students in Ontario. It has also picked up a digital media and SEM assignment with Collège Éducacentre, the only fully-French post-secondary school in British Columbia.

On the retail front, Meilleure Marque also picked Camden to lead media strategy and promotion for the upcoming launch of licensed ready-to-eat products from Recipe Unlimited’s Swiss Chalet, St-Hubert and Montana’s brands. Meanwhile, it will also handle social media content strategy, creation and production for Spärkel, a carbonated beverage platform that competes with SodaStream. Finally, Ireland heating company GlenDimplex picked Camden to reposition its Convectair brand and develop a creative platform.

NKPR hires first ECD

NKPR hired Eric Hendrikx as its first ECD after seeing an increase in demand for digital content from clients. Splitting his time between the agency’s Toronto office and his home base in Los Angeles, Hendrikx will join the agency’s 30-person team, leading creative content direction, copywriting and editing, as well as relationships in media and new business opportunities.

Most of Hendrikx’s creative experience is in writing, covering action sports and motorcycles culture for publications like Rolling Stone, Men’s Journal, Revolver and InsideHook. He also has a master’s degree in physical and biological anthropology, as well as an extensive career in commercial and residential construction. And earlier this year, Hendrikx and NKPR president Natasha Koifman co-founded Nexxt, a PR and marketing consultancy focused on the real estate and development industries.