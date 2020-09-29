Moneris names new chief sales and marketing officer Duri Alajrami's digital background will help the payments provider move further down a transformation path.

Payment processor and solutions provider Moneris has put a digital expert at the helm of its marketing and sales teams, appointing Duri Alajrami as its new chief sales and marketing officer.

Aljrami was first hired by Moneris as VP of marketing and communications in 2017, coming off of leadership roles at digital agencies like Tribal Worldwide, Blast Radius and OgilvyOne. Since joining, he has helped build an integrated team that includes in-house content, creative and digital practices, the last of which was a particular focus of his mandate.

Moneris’ digital transformation will be a continued priority for Alajrami in his new role, as well as bringing that digital-first approach to the sales team. He will also guide the marketing and sales teams through changes in distribution channels with Moneris’ products and services. This year, the company added to those products and services, with new and more efficient payment terminals for bricks-and-mortar businesses, as well as a suite of services geared towards online businesses and ecommerce, such as an end-to-end ecommerce development tool and new online payment solutions.

Alajrami fills a role that has been vacant since the end of last year when Jeff Guthrie, Moneris’ previous chief sales and marketing officer, retired. Guthrie has been with the company since the end of 2000, joining as SVP of operations, becoming COO in 2005 and taking the lead for sales and marketing in 2011.