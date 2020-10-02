Mosaic hires Subtej Nijjar as president Nijjar will use his expertise leading creative shops to help the agency continue developing a more holistic offering for clients.

Mosaic once again has a president leading its operations in Canada, hiring Subtej Nijjar to fill the role as the agency continues on its path to develop a more holistic offering for clients.

Nijjar will lead the agency’s Canadian strategy, creative and client service teams and play a key role in leadership, operations and new business development. Mosaic says Nijjar’s hiring marks the beginning of “a new era” where it will further integrate end-to-end solutions for its clients.

Bringing in someone like Nijjar, with his experience leading more creative-focused agencies, is a clear fit with Mosaic’s recent priorities. While traditionally known for its experiential and shopper marketing work, the agency has added capabilities that allows it to approach clients’ business problems more holistically. That has resulted in rounds of hires focused on bolstering its creative and design expertise over the last 18 months, and work that has ranged from combining social and shopper work for D’Italiano to creating a Super Bowl ad for Budweiser to leading holiday campaigns for Google.

Mosaic has typically had a president in charge of its Canadian operations, though the role has been vacant since previous president Jeff Rogers left to become president of experiential agency Salt. Stephen Kremser has been running all of the agency’s North American divisions since he became COO of marketing, foodservice and European divisions and head of Mosaic North America in July 2019. He told strategy in an email that the agency had identified the need to fill the Canadian president’s role.

“[We] wanted to wait until we found a leader with the right expertise that could leverage Mosaic’s strengths in integrated marketing, digital, strategy and creative services to further grow as a future-proof agency,” he said. “This took a bit longer than anticipated due to COVID restrictions, but we have found that with Sub.”

Nijjar is joining Mosaic after eight years as president of Union, a role he filled since the Toronto agency launched in the fall of 2012. Prior to that, he had a number of leadership roles in the strategy department at Crispin Porter + Bogusky Canada – the agency that would later become Union – before becoming its president in 2011. Earlier this week, it was announced that managing director Catherine Marcolin would take over Nijjar’s duties as Union’s president.

Nijjar will report to Kremser in his new role, which begins in early November.