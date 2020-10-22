One in five Canadians use a food delivery service in a given month Vividata finds Skip and Goodfood are both leading booming categories.

One in five Canadians used a food delivery service in the previous month, spending $32 dollars on average per order.

That’s one of the findings from Vividata’s Canadian consumer survey for Fall 2020, the first time questions pertaining to the food delivery space were addressed in the Toronto-based research company’s annual survey.

The survey also found that home-grown SkipTheDishes is the most-used food delivery app in Canada, followed by UberEats.

After updating its branding this summer, Skip recently got into the loyalty game with its Skip Rewards program, rewarding an influx of new and more frequent users during the height of the pandemic. As Canada’s largest food delivery network, it also announced new and renewed initiatives to support restaurant partners as the country enters a second wave of the pandemic, including a 25% rebate on commission for local, independent restaurant partners and a 0% commission rate for any new restaurants joining the network during the latest round of COVID restrictions.

Among Vividata’s other findings were that 2.7 million Canadian adults, or approximately 14% of the population, have used a meal kit delivery service, citing time savings and adding variety to meal planning as the primary drivers. Goodfood was cited as the most popular brand, which is already using its popularity to branch out. This year, Goodfood made a play for online grocery, morphing from a pure-play meal kit service to a grocer with an ever-expanding private label line. Earlier this month, it announced the launch of a same-day grocery delivery service in its home city of Montreal, with plans to expand to other regions over the course of the next year.

Outside of how they get their food, Vividata also looked at what Canadians want to eat. Nearly one in five polled said they were trying to reduce or eliminate the amount of meat and dairy in their diet, while 10% said they used packaged vegan or plant-based products in the past 12 months.

When it comes to ecommerce, 11% more Canadians believe online shopping is an easier option than they did last year. That resulted in half of Canadian adults reporting an increase in their online shopping in comparison to their pre-pandemic shopping habits, with increases skewing more toward households with children. Frequency is also high, with 28% of adults shopping online at least once a week.

Vividata survey polled 36,915 consumers in June, comparing results to a similar poll from July 2019.