Who are the 2020 Small Agency of the Year winners? 123w, Juliet and Wunder showed that big creative ideas can come from small shops.

Following a week of winners’ announcements, today marks the end of the Agency of the Year virtual reveal. Full coverage, including shortlists for each category and the winners announced each day, can be found here.

123w ascended to the top of the Small AOY competition this year, with Gold-winning work White Spot and BC Tourism. The Vancouver-based agency’s work for Vancouver Island Brewing was also named the Small Agency Campaign of the Year.

Finishing with a Silver medal, Juliet impressed the judges for campaigns for Engineers Geoscientists Manitoba, FreshCo and Directors Guild of Canada.

And finally, Halifax’s Wunder took home the Bronze, thanks to high-scoring work for Bruno, United Way Halifax and Pexels.

You can get a snapshot of each agency’s winning cases below; for more detailed cases on winners profiles, visit the Agency of the Year site.

GOLD: 123w

Small Agency Campaign of the Year: The orca is an iconic mammal in Vancouver, but one that is declining in numbers. Vancouver Island Brewing decided to do something about it, partnering with 123w to create a special edition pack of beers (brewed by four local breweries), designed based on actual orcas, with the proceeds helping to preserve their population.

White Spot worked with the agency to create a new term that everyone could get behind: “Spotitarian.” The inclusive catch-all term for anyone who likes White Spot food was trademarked, added to Wiki, and supported by spots that called for vegetarians, meatatarians and flexatarians to eat at the iconic chain.

To prove the theory that spending time in nature can have major health benefits (and get more visitors from the U.S.), the shop created ASMR- inspired spots to reflect the calming effect of British Columbia’s landscape.

SILVER: Juliet

Only 15% of Manitoba’s newly licensed engineers are women. A first for the Engineers Geoscientists Manitoba, the org partnered with school boards across the province to empower students to become an army of change – and Juliet created their uniform. Shopify helped the agency control who was able to purchase a series of specially-designed shirts, asking students to solve a challenging math or science-based problem printed on the tee. Posters also petitioned organizations to improve their hiring practices and set a goal to employ 30% women engineers by 2030.

Thanks to its B&W branding, people’s perception of FreshCo was that its prices were 10% higher than competitors. So the agency overhauled the grocer from top-to- bottom with creative that told shoppers “this is a discount grocer.” A TV campaign overlaid a store clerk’s pitch with a sale tag, letting its “prices do the talking.”

For the Directors Guild of Canada, Juliet aimed to get HBO, Universal and Paramount execs to hire Toronto talent by speaking directly to them in ads during TIFF, with creative suggesting award- winning local talent for their next shoot.

BRONZE: Wunder

What some might see as a way to keep people out of a construction site, Bruno saw as a valuable OOH ad space. On its hoarding along sites, Wunder used the power of clever copy to demo what makes the construction company different. For example, “If you hear us whistling we’re just admiring our work” and, “For updates on our progress just stand here a while.” Millions of impressions for $0 spent on media.

The shop highlighted the fact that not everyone has a home to “stay home” in Halifax, recreating homeless scenes coupled with a “no home” sticker for United Way.

Before Wunder, if you searched “couple” on Pexels stock site, you’d be faced with images of hetereosexual duos. To be more inclusive, it updated the site’s algorithm to include LGBTQ couples.