Up to the Minute: Quebecor promotes two on internal creative team Plus, Le Parc and P&C pick up new clients and Cossette elevates a comms leader.

Quebecor ups two for creative and marketing services

Sébastien Viau has become GM of Colab Studio, the internal collaborative marketing division at Quebecor. Viau comes from the agency world, having worked with both Publicis and Nurun, but has also spent time on the client side with L’Alliance de l’industrie touristique du Québec. In his new role, he will oversee the rolling out of the studio’s activities, picking up where outgoing GM Robert Renaud will leave off following his retirement this week.

Hughes Choquette has also been promoted, to senior director, branding strategy and head of creativity. Having worked at Quebecor since 2015, Choquette will be in charge of the company’s in-house team dedicated to Vidéotron and Fizz. Quebecor recently made the decision to in-house those activities.

Cossette names new marketing and comms VP

Cossette has promoted Stacey Mason to VP of marketing and communications. First joining as senior director of corporate communications at the agency in 2017, Mason will now be responsible for defining and implementing Cossette’s integrated communications strategy, working with its offices in all regions to help build on its strategic plans and global ambitions. Mélanie Dunn, CEO of Cossette, says the newly created position is not just in recognition of Mason’s ability as a leader, strategic thinker and brand ambassador, but also to reflect the importance of building Cossette’s own brand in its growth plans.

“As an organization, we know the value of having senior communications leadership and we’re continuing to elevate this strategic role within our structure,” Dunn says. “We’ll be counting on her insights and leadership to continue to build on this solid foundation as we look forward beyond the pandemic.”

Hinge matches with Pomp & Circumstance

Pomp & Circumstance has been named the Canadian PR AOR for dating app Hinge. The agency will lead PR strategy, media relations and influencer relations as Hinge looks to reintroduce the brand to the Canadians and continue its growth in the market.

Founded in 2012 and relaunched in 2016, Hinge describes itself as a “relationship app” that is “meant to be deleted,” aimed at users more interested in long-term relationships than more superficial dating apps. Hinge’s user base has tripled globally over the last year, in part due to the introduction of features like video chat that have been especially useful to users during the pandemic.

Other recent wins for Pomp & Circumstance include Park Hyatt Toronto, Hyr Live, CIBC Square, U.S.-based Hagerty and New Zealand-based Nood.

Le Parc MindUP

Juniper Park\TBWA’s design arm Le Parc has signed youth mental health initiative MindUP as its newest client. A program run by The Goldie Hawn Foundation, the program aims to give children the tools they need to calm their brain, ready themselves for learning, foster well-being and respond to the world with empathy and kindness.

Le Parc will work with The Goldie Hawn Foundation to create a unique visual identity and design system to expand and reposition the MindUP brand. The work is expected to be released early next year.

With files from Bree Rody