Up to the Minute: Burger King goes retro for redesign Plus, Viral Nation hires a DDB vet and 1Milk2Sugars adds two cruelty-free beauty clients.

Burger King’s rebranding is playfully old-school

For the first time in more than 20 years, Burger King has refreshed its brand, updating its logos, colours, typefaces and packaging with a look that feels like a blast from the past.

Though designed to “better reflect the new Burger King food journey,” the refresh has a decidedly retro feel that pays homage to the brand’s roots. It is meant to be confident and playful, while still taking a minimalist approach that will work well across digital channels, according to a release from the brand.

The new branding has begun rolling out, primarily on its social and digital channels, and will reach all of its restaurants globally “over the next few years,” according to a release.

Viral Nation hires new GM

Influencer specialist Viral Nation has hired Jacqui Faclier to the role of EVP and general manager in its Mississauga headquarters.

Faclier will be responsible for developing Viral Nation’s people and capabilities, managing its finances and revenue growth. She will also work with CEO Joe Gagliese to lead business growth initiatives for both clients and the agency alike, with a focus on building a collaborative cross-functional culture across channels. Though a full-service agency, Viral Nation specializes in social and influencer marketing, with clients including Oculus, Tencent, Twitch, Campbell’s and AB InBev.

Facilier was most recently managing director at DDB Canada, a post she left last February after more than 15 years with the agency.

1Milk2Sugars adds to its beauty portfolio

1Milk2Sugars has been named PR AOR in Canada for both E.L.F. Cosmetics and Keys Soulcare.

E.L.F. is one of the more established brands when it comes to inclusive, accessible, vegan and cruelty-free beauty, and the agency was selected following a virtual presentation to company stakeholders. Keys Soulcare, which plans to launch its full collection early this year, takes more of a daily-rituals lifestyle approach to beauty with a line of clean, cruelty-free, dermatologist-developed products.