McCormick promotes buying local with crowdsourced art Olympic figure skater Scott Moir joins the French's and Club House brand to help celebrate the company's Canadian roots.

McCormick Canada is pairing up with Olympic skater Scott Moir for a crowdsourced art project about what it means to be Canadian and buy local.

Until Jan. 19, as part of the social-led #MyHomeisCanada campaign, meaningful photos about Canada will be collected through the figure skater’s Instagram and Twitter, as well as McCormick brands French’s and Club House’s social channels. At some point after recently re-imposed lockdown measures in Ontario life, the images will be displayed as part of an art installation and outdoor light show at Toronto’s Evergreen Brick Works.

“The preference for local products has been heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic as consumers seek Canadian brands to support local jobs and energize the national economy,” says Trevor Squires, McCormick Canada’s GM. “We felt that now was the time to showcase McCormick Canada’s deep roots and heritage in this country.”

Squires tells strategy that the approach is informed by being strongly rooted in Canada, noting that Club House has produced spices for 137-years, that Billy Bee Honey is sourced from Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and that French’s Ketchup is made with 100% Canadian-grown tomatoes from Leamington, Ontario, then blended and bottled in Ontario.

In addition, Squires says the brand supports local communities through programs like Food Banks Canada, the United Way, and the London-Middlesex Restaurant Support Fund, which offered grants to qualifying independent operators in need of financial assistance.

Driving visitors to the microsite is a “key component” to the initiative, Squires says. By visiting MyHomeIsCanada.com (and ChezMoiCestleCanada.ca for French speakers), Canadians can see the photos shared from across the country (and the light show itself, once it’s able to go live), learn more about the brand’s longstanding heritage and community support, and access recipes featuring Canadian products like the ones seen below.

According to Squires, with all that’s happening in the world, it’s important to drive a positive message around the brand. The light show, he says, provides a unique way to visually unify Canadians from coast-to-coast.

“While we can’t physically be together or visit other parts of this beautiful country, it is an opportunity to reflect on what makes it so special, the people, memorable meals, sporting events, and beloved towns,” Squires says.

He says that with the Evergreen Brickworks, the brand wanted to pick a location where the light show would have impact and where people could easily visit while maintaining physical distancing following the lockdown.

“Our hope with this space is that once we can enjoy the outdoors a little more, people will be able to embark on their walks and witness a display of unity and national pride,” he says. Evergreen Brick Works has strong ties to food culture and art, with exhibitions and frequent farmers’ markets and home to a popular ice rink, which connects back to Moir – a decorated Canadian Olympian – who Squires says exemplifies the “My Home is Canada” initiative by showcasing national pride.

Regarding the target, Squires could offer no specifics, but says McCormick would like to see all Canadians participate.

North Strategic handled campaign strategy and national public relations, while MassivART is doing light show development and production. McCormick is handling PR, social and web in-house, as well an email component and paid digital amplification.