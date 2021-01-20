Sabra looks to influence snackers with influencers The hummus brand's digital campaign touts its versatility and plant-based status in the hopes of luring millennial shoppers.

Sabra Canada is leaning heavily into digital to expand usage occasions for hummus by showing how it can fit into many different culinary moments.

In a campaign that’s rolling out in advance of Super Bowl Sunday, the brand is showing how consumers can enjoy the “blank canvas” snack through influencers like Quebec chef Jérémie Falissard and ET Canada personality Sangita Patel.

“Hummus can be put with anything, and we don’t know that Canadians [completely] understood that before,” according to Sabra Canada’s new director of marketing, Natalie Dunlop. “Some consumers have the mindset that it’s boring… but it’s a blank canvas that lends itself well to many international flavours.”

The campaign goal, then, is to show the different ways the snack can be included in more day-to-day snacking occasions and combined with other ingredients. The influencers are also calling out Sabra’s status as a plant-based snack in social posts as the brand looks to tap into consumer demand for alternative proteins.

Dunlop says the brand took a wholly digital approach due to budget constraints, and decided to enlist influencers in an effort to be more efficient with its spend. She adds that the brand is specifically targeting millennials, with the hopes that the influencers can resonate with young parents juggling children and careers.

Sabra’s competitive set includes Fontaine and Summer Fresh, along with many private label brands, which Dunlop says are creating “better products every day” and capitalizing on consumer shifts towards buying larger pack sizes in fewer shopping trips.

But Sabra is doing its own work on the product innovation front as well. While the campaign looks at hummus as a whole, the launch is timed with the new on-trend Everything Bagel SKU, which will be available across mainstream grocery banners in February.

The digital activations are being managed by Dentsu McGarryBowen, with public and influencer relations by LC3 Communications.