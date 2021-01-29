Holt Renfrew goes agency-side for new marketing head Cossette Media's Wes Wolch will be joining the luxury retailer as SVP, marketing.

After nearly four years with Cossette Media, chief strategy officer Wes Wolch is leaving the agency to go client side.

His last day at the agency is Jan. 29, after which he will be taking over as SVP, marketing at luxury retailer Holt Renfrew. Wolch says that if he weren’t leaving the agency-side, he would undoubtedly be remaining with Cossette Media.

“The agency’s enhanced offering, which spans business leadership, planning, strategy, and insights is everything that a marketing leader would hope for in an agency partner,” he said. “Truthfully, I cannot wait to see the amazing things Axel and the team will do in the years to come.”

Axel Dumont, president of Cossette Media, says Wolch’s new position leading a client-side marketing team shows that brands are not just focusing on creative and branding aspects of marketing, but are also looking at deeper, important qualities.

“In all honesty, Wes has received a wonderful opportunity with one of Canada’s most notable brands. While we are extremely sad to see him go, we are also very grateful for everything he’s done at Cossette Media.”

Wolch joined Cossette Media in 2017, bringing experience from Vice Media and MEC. As for his replacement, Dumont says it’s a bit early to make an external announcement, but he expects to in about six weeks – and he will be unveiling more than just a new strategy officer, as there are some “groundbreaking” things ahead on top the addition of new talent.

Dumont was promoted to agency president in October after less than two years with Cossette Media as general manager, Quebec and East.

This story originally appeared on Media in Canada.