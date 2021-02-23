Leo Burnett Toronto names new co-CCO Steve Persico is promoted to the role and will work alongside current CCO Lisa Greenberg.

Leo Burnett Toronto has promoted Steve Persico to co-chief creative officer.

Persico, who has been with the company for nearly 15 years, had previously served in the role of global creative director and senior vice president. In that capacity, he oversaw award-winning work on clients including Ikea and James Ready Beer.

In his new role, Persico will work in partnership with current CCO Lisa Greenberg, leading a team of more than 50 creatives and guiding the creative product for Leo’s North American client roster, according to Ben Tarr, president of Leo Burnett Canada.

Persico’s promotion to the new role comes shortly after the departures of SVP, creative director Anthony Chelvanathan and group creative director Manas Abrol, who left the agency for Edelman last month.