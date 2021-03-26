New COO among Ethnicity Matters’ growing ranks Mandates from GoDaddy, Danone and Rogers are driving expansion across departments at the multicultural agency.

Toronto multicultural agency Ethnicity Matters has added a bunch of new talent in response to a recent client wins.

Leading the new additions is Rebecca Ho (pictured, above), who joins as chief operating officer to guide the agency as it continues to scale. Ho is a veteran of No Fixed Address, having spent nearly five years there as its business lead.

Joining her in a guidance capacity is Andrea Positano, director of operations and HR manager, a new position created in response to its growth.

The agency is expanding in response to new, major multicultural mandates with the likes of GoDaddy, Danone and Rogers. To round out the overall offering and service the client wins, Ethnicity Matters has added talent with a focus on digital, social and multicultural influencer marketing.

On the creative team, the agency has hired ACD Waseem Shaikh. He joins from McCann Canada, where he ran the multicultural creative department and lead campaigns for the likes of Coca-Cola Canada and Buick Canada.

Pon Lau has also joined the team as a senior production artist, bringing experience in beverage, auto and media.

To manage the influx of client mandates, Ethnicity Matters has also added four members to its account services team, led by Vidas Kubilius as group account director, a new position at the agency. He recently held an account director position at Hudson Rouge, and was previously senior account manager at Critical Mass.

Christina Bellevue has been hired as senior account director, coming off of six years at P&G where she worked on the Shoppers Drug Mart hair care account. Account supervisors Amita Gurumurthi and Kashish Kapoor are also joining the ranks; Gurumurthis was formerly a former South Asian marketing specialist at Mikado, while Kapoor was most recently an account manager for Monsoon Communications.

Finally, in Ethnicity’s media department, Tonia Au and Anshul Chopra are joining with a focus on media strategy and planning.

Au is its new director of Chinese strategy and media, and has served as managing director of Northeast Asia for Publicitas (Newbase Advertising), GM and head of digital for Havas Media. Chopra joined the shop as a digital media planner, having served as a digital analyst and digital media planner in India.