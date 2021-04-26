UNICEF personalizes its vaccination drive In a PSA that puts the focus squarely on a child, the non-profit showcases the importance of community immunization.

UNICEF Canada is showcasing the knock-on effect of its COVID-19 vaccination efforts in developing countries with a new PSA that will run during World Immunization Week.

The spot, developed with creative agency Juniper Park\TBWA, is informed by a new survey commissioned by the non-profit that shows Canadians realize a global approach is required to combat COVID-19 and protect them from the spread of the virus.

The PSA adopts a child’s perspective as it focuses on the impact of UNICEF’s efforts, which have been directed toward adults as opposed to children, and how those efforts are still directly tied to the wellbeing of children by making sure they continue to have access to education, health care, nutrition and other vital services.

It is intended to raise both awareness and funds for the program, which aims to provide 2 billion vaccine doses to adults worldwide.

“Canadians care about global vaccine equity,” said David Morley, president and CEO of UNICEF Canada, in a release. “World Immunization Week is a key moment to remind ourselves that, as Canadians, we can play a leading role in ensuring that COVID-19 vaccines are affordable and accessible to all.