Jackman reinvents itself in push for collaboration Sandra Duff takes over as president, overseeing a restructured leadership team to enable cross-disciplinary engagement.

Jackman is undergoing a bit of its own reinvention, appointing a new president as part of a larger restructuring effort.

The firm has promoted Sandra Duff to the role, overseeing Jackman’s day-to-day business and lead its newly restructured engagement teams. Duff has worked for Jackman for the past seven years, most recently as its SVP of strategy activation and operations, and worked with clients including Staples, Winn Dixie, Caesars and Lululemon with their rapid transformation efforts.

“Her ability to partner with business leaders to build momentum and get to action fast has helped so many of our clients achieve their desired results,” says Joe Jackman, founder and CEO of the company. “Her hands-on, inclusive leadership style and focus on mentoring has meant so much for our work environment and team success.”

The formation of those teams and Duff’s promotion both are part of a broader shift at the firm to foster more internal collaboration across disciplines.

To help enable that, Jackman has also promoted Stefan Read to SVP of engagement advisory and strategy practice lead; Mladen Svigir to SVP of engagement advisory and business development and performance lead and Hilary Hayes to VP of finance. In addition, Tammy Van Eck will take on an expanded role as VP of people and operations, while Beverly Vaters has been named interim VP of design and activation practice lead.

“These promotions represent a shift away from siloed departments into fully empowered engagement teams with full ownership of their work and outcomes,” said Duff of the structure she will be overseeing. “We are now fully embracing this way of working across the entire organization.”