FCB makes hires to expand strategic capabilities The new additions bring social, content and data expertise to the agency's offering.

FCB Canada’s latest hires, clockwise from top lef: Ally Dwyer-Joyce, senior strategist; Daisy Qin, senior social content strategist; Karan Rana, senior content strategist; and Karlene Antoine, consumer insights manager.

FCB has added four new strategists to its strategy team as it aims to further develop its offering across content, social, data and SEM.

The additions “show a commitment to expanding our capabilities,” says Shelley Brown, FCB Canada’s chief strategy officer, reflected in the varied experiences of the hires.

Daisy Qin joined FCB as a senior social content strategist, and will overseeing the expansion of the agency’s content strategy discipline. Qin’s career began in startups but, most recently, she worked at Grip as its manager of social content strategy.

Qin is working alongside Karan Rana, who joined FCB as a senior content strategist. In addition to building out content strategy with Qin, Rana will help the agency create data-driven, integrated campaigns. Rana most recently worked as a content strategist for ChizComm, but has international experience working with Ogilvy, Publicis and Cheil in Asia.

Karlene Antoine, hired in February, joins FCB as its first consumer insights manager and will work primarily with data and analytics. Antoine has a background in sales, brand and digital marketing, including experience with Fuse Create, where she worked as a market analyst.

Ally Dwyer-Joyce, hired as a senior strategist, most recently worked as a strategist for Publicis, but has additional experience with Leo Burnett and McCann in similar roles.