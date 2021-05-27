In Brief: One Show and ADC reveal 2021 finalists Plus, Vibrant Marketing names a new partner and the CMA appoints six to its board.

Rethink earns 25 One Show nominations, Lg2 and Sid Lee lead Canadian agencies at ADC

Ahead of their virtual awards ceremonies in a few weeks, The One Show and the ADC Awards have both announced their finalists.

Rethink earned 25 nominations across its three offices, putting it among the top ten agencies globally. The other Canadian finalists include Ogilvy, Anomaly, Zulu Alpha Kilo, FCB, Salt XC, Sid Lee, Leo Burnett, Taxi, Juniper Park\TBWA, Cossette, Edelman, Forsman & Bodenfors, Lg2 and Denstumcgarrybowen.

For the 100th edition of the ADC Awards, Lg2 and Sid Lee led Canadian agencies with six nominations each, with FCB/Six, Taxi, Cossette, Leo Burnett and The Local Collective also among those with a chance to win Gold.

Winners for both awards will be revealed as part of Creativity Week 2021 in June, with a virtual gala for ADC taking place on June 9 and The One Show on June 10.

Vibrant adds beverage expertise to it leadership team

Consumer relationship-focused agency Vibrant Marketing has brought on Charles Brouillet as its new VP and partner.

Brouillet spent the last four years at Drinkworks, a home cocktail joint venture between AB InBev and Keurig Dr Pepper, but also previously held senior roles at AB InBev in the U.S. and its Canadian subsidiary Labatt. He also happens to be the brother of Vibrant president Eric Brouillet.

His background working on trade marketing, sales and consumer experience in the alcohol category is relevant to Vibrant’s beverage clients, which include Sleeman Breweries, Carlsberg and Diageo, but he will also lead all aspects of client service for a roster that also includes Danone, Videotron and National Bank. Brouillet will also have duties for day-to-day management and business development at the agency.

Vibrant currently employs roughly 120 people between offices in Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, New York, Chicago and Los Angeles.

Canadian Marketing Association adds to its board, names new vice-chair

The CMA has made six appointments to its board of directors.

The new additions are Jeff Greenspoon, president, solutions, Dentsu International; Nicky Mezo, VP, marketing, customer strategy and one-to-one channels, TD; Meghan Nameth, SVP marketing, Loblaw Companies Limited; Susan O’Brien, chief brand and customer officer, Canadian Tire Corporation; Trinh Tham, CMO, EVP, marketing and e-commerce, Harry Rosen; and Luxy Thuraisingam, head of global partner marketing, Cisco.

In addition to the new appointments, current director Kerri Dawson – who is also head of digital, retail banking and wealth management at HSBC – has been appointed vice-chair, serving with current board chair Steve Mast. Dawson will also chair the CMA’s Nominating and Governance Committee, while Mezo has been named chair of membership engagement committee.