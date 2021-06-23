Cannes 2021: Final batch of shortlists bring 42 Canadian nominations Rethink, FCB and Ogilvy added the most to their tallies across seven categories.

The last day of shortlists at the 2021 Cannes Lions was a hefty batch, and it brought in an appropriately sized haul of 42 nominations for Canadian agencies.

The Lion’s share of Wednesday nominations came in Film. Ogilvy’s “Courage Is Beautiful” campaign won a Grand Prix earlier this week in Print & Publishing, but Wednesday morning added four more nominations for the video side of the campaign, which showed the same images of frontline workers. Broken Heart Love Affair earned three nominations for Kruger’s “Unapologetically Human” campaign, while Cossette picked up three nominations of its own for work with SickKids.

Bensimon Byrne and No Fixed address picked up a pair of Film nominations each for their campaigns with Casey House and the Canadian Centre for Child Protection, respectively.

The Brand Exerience & Activation Lions also brought in a fair share of nominations, including six for Rethink for work with Kraft Heinz, Molson Canadian and IKEA Canada. FCB Canada and FCB/Six added to their shortlist tallies for “Project Understood” and “Me Too Act Too,” respectively, while Lg2, BBDO and Sid Lee picked up a nomination each.

All five Canadian nominations in Radio & Audio went to Rethink. The agency earned three for “Lost Tapes of the 27 Club,” a campaign for mental health non-profit Over The Bridge, with another two coming for IKEA Canada’s “Baby Proof Spotify Ads.”

Five more nominations came in the Mobile Lions, with OneMethod making it first appearance in 2021 with its pair of nominations for the “Receats” project for Good Humor. FCB/Six, McCann and Taxi also earned one nomination each in the category.

FCB Canada was the sole Canadian agency nominated in Sustainable Development Goals (with two nominations for “Project Understood”) while FCB/Six picked up one nod in the highly competitive Creative Effectiveness Lions for “Go Back to Africa” for Black & Abroad.

In Creative ECommerce, McCann Canada worked in collaboration with its counterparts in Warsaw for Mastercard’s “Safe Waze 2 Shop” campaign, which was nominated in the Market Distribution Category, while Jam3 also received a nomination for Complex’s “Complexland” concept.

There were no Canadian campaigns nominated in the Creative Business Transformation Lions.

Mobile, Radio & Audio, Experience & Activation, Creative eCommerce and Creative Effectiveness Lions will be awarded on Thursday, while Film and Sustainable Development will be awarded on Friday alongside Titanium and Glass.

Brand Experience & Activation (13)

BBDO Toronto

Ford of Canada, “Ford Mustang Mach-E Drive Stream”

Live Brand Experience or Activation

Partners: Flare BBDO, Mindshare Canada

FCB Canada

Google AI and Canadian Down Syndrome Society, “Project Understood”

Corporate Purpose and Social Responsibility

Social Behaviour

Sponsorship & Brand Partnerships

Partners: Fuel Content, Alter Ego, Grayson Music, Outsider Editorial, Glossy PR

FCB/Six

Me Too, “Me Too Act Too”

Not-for-profit/Charity/Government

Partners: Special Solutions Group, Stink Films, Alter Ego, Grayson Music, School Editing, IPG Mediabrands, J3, Current Global

Lg2

SAAQ, “Living Radars”

Not-for-profit/Charity/Government

Partners: BLVD Montreal, Touche!

Rethink



Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz Canada), “Draw Ketchup”

360 Integrated Brand Experience

Partners: R&D Productions, Vapor Music Group, Carat Toronto, The Colony Project, Salt XC

Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz Canada), “Heinz Ketchup Puzzle”

Branded Games

Food & Drink

Partners: Starcom, The Colony Project, Paus Inc, Salt XC, Vapour Music Group

Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz Canada), “Pour Perfectly”

Food & Drink

Partners: Crimson Fish, Fuze Reps, Vapor Music, Alter Ego

IKEA Canada, “The Scrapbook”

Corporate Purpose and Social Responsibility

Partners: Fuze Reps, R+D Productions, Carat Toronto, Vapor Music, Wunderman Thompson

Molson Canadian (Molson Coors Canada), “Make It Canadian”

Challenger Brand

Partners: Gimmick Studio, Vapor Music, ProPrint Services, Wavemaker, Citizen Relations, We Are Social

Sid Lee

Rock The Vote, “Build The Vote”

Branded Games

Partners: BLVD Montreal, Yulex Montreal

Film (14)

Bensimon Byrne

Casey House, “The HIV+ Episodes: Losing Friends”

Social Behaviour

Partners: Grayson Music, The Faculty, Narrative



Casey House, “The HIV+ Episodes: The Toxic Office”

Social Behaviour

Partners: Grayson Music, The Faculty, Narrative

Broken Heart Love Affair

Kruger, “Unapologetically Human”

Cultural Insight

Other FMCG (2)

Partners: Jigsaw Casting, Scouts Honour, Alter Ego, Married To Giants, The Vanity, Vapor/RMW, Wavemaker Toronto

Cossette

SickKids Foundation, “SickKids VS. This Is Why”

Local Brand

Non-profit/Charity/Government

Partners: Scouts Honour, Saints Editorial, OMD Canada, Alter Ego Sports, Pirate, The Vanity

SickKids Foundations, “SickKids Moms VS. Hard Days”

Healthcare

Partners: Scouts Honour

Ogilvy London / Ogilvy Toronto

Dove, “Courage is Beautiful”

Other FMCG (2)

Social Behaviour

Viral Film

Partners: Outsider Editorial (Toronto), Big Sync Music (London), Kevin Sargent Music (London), SNDWRX (Toronto), TenThree Editing (London), Mindshare Canada

No Fixed Address

Canadian Centre For Child Protection, “Happy Birthday Twitter”

Non-profit/Charity/Government

Viral Film

Partners: Ad Hoc, Outsider Editorial

Mobile (5)

FCB/Six

Lifestyles Condoms, “Publicly Traded”

Brand-led Mobile Websites

Partners: Married to Giants, Grayson Music, Wingman VFX, Theory Crew, Glossy PR

McCann Canada/Poland

Mastercard, “Safe Waze 2 Shop”

Data/Insight

OneMethod

Good Fortune, “Receats”

mCommerce

Real-time Response

Taxi

United Way Greater Toronto, “The #Unignorable Tower”

AR

Partners: Array of Stars, Lossless Films, Norm Li, Alter Ego, Berkeley, Saints Editorial

Radio & Audio (5)

Rethink

IKEA Canada, “Baby-Proof Spotify Ads”

Native Advertising

Use of Radio or Audio as a Medium

Partners: Vapor Music Group, Carat Toronto

Over The Bridge, “Lost Tapes of The 27 Club”

Non-profit/Charity/Government

Use of Audio Technology

Partners: Wave Productions

Over The Bridge, “Man I Know”

Non-profit/Charity/Government

Partners: Wave Productions

Sustainable Development Goals (2)

FCB Canada

Google AI and Canadian Down Syndrome Society, “Project Understood”

Good Health and Well-Being

Reduced Inequalities

Partners: Fuel Content, Alter Ego, Grayson Music, Outsider Editorial, Glossy PR

Creative Effectiveness (1)

FCB/Six

Black & Abroad, “Go Back to Africa”

Challenger Brand

Partners: Grayson Music, Rooster Post Production, Initiative, Glossy PR

Creative eCommerce (2)

McCann Canada/Poland

Mastercard, “Safe Waze 2 Shop”

Market Distribution

Jam3



Complex Networks, “Complexland”

Retail