Cannes 2021: Final batch of shortlists bring 42 Canadian nominations
Rethink, FCB and Ogilvy added the most to their tallies across seven categories.
The last day of shortlists at the 2021 Cannes Lions was a hefty batch, and it brought in an appropriately sized haul of 42 nominations for Canadian agencies.
The Lion’s share of Wednesday nominations came in Film. Ogilvy’s “Courage Is Beautiful” campaign won a Grand Prix earlier this week in Print & Publishing, but Wednesday morning added four more nominations for the video side of the campaign, which showed the same images of frontline workers. Broken Heart Love Affair earned three nominations for Kruger’s “Unapologetically Human” campaign, while Cossette picked up three nominations of its own for work with SickKids.
Bensimon Byrne and No Fixed address picked up a pair of Film nominations each for their campaigns with Casey House and the Canadian Centre for Child Protection, respectively.
The Brand Exerience & Activation Lions also brought in a fair share of nominations, including six for Rethink for work with Kraft Heinz, Molson Canadian and IKEA Canada. FCB Canada and FCB/Six added to their shortlist tallies for “Project Understood” and “Me Too Act Too,” respectively, while Lg2, BBDO and Sid Lee picked up a nomination each.
All five Canadian nominations in Radio & Audio went to Rethink. The agency earned three for “Lost Tapes of the 27 Club,” a campaign for mental health non-profit Over The Bridge, with another two coming for IKEA Canada’s “Baby Proof Spotify Ads.”
Five more nominations came in the Mobile Lions, with OneMethod making it first appearance in 2021 with its pair of nominations for the “Receats” project for Good Humor. FCB/Six, McCann and Taxi also earned one nomination each in the category.
FCB Canada was the sole Canadian agency nominated in Sustainable Development Goals (with two nominations for “Project Understood”) while FCB/Six picked up one nod in the highly competitive Creative Effectiveness Lions for “Go Back to Africa” for Black & Abroad.
In Creative ECommerce, McCann Canada worked in collaboration with its counterparts in Warsaw for Mastercard’s “Safe Waze 2 Shop” campaign, which was nominated in the Market Distribution Category, while Jam3 also received a nomination for Complex’s “Complexland” concept.
There were no Canadian campaigns nominated in the Creative Business Transformation Lions.
Mobile, Radio & Audio, Experience & Activation, Creative eCommerce and Creative Effectiveness Lions will be awarded on Thursday, while Film and Sustainable Development will be awarded on Friday alongside Titanium and Glass.
Brand Experience & Activation (13)
BBDO Toronto
Ford of Canada, “Ford Mustang Mach-E Drive Stream”
Live Brand Experience or Activation
Partners: Flare BBDO, Mindshare Canada
FCB Canada
Google AI and Canadian Down Syndrome Society, “Project Understood”
Corporate Purpose and Social Responsibility
Social Behaviour
Sponsorship & Brand Partnerships
Partners: Fuel Content, Alter Ego, Grayson Music, Outsider Editorial, Glossy PR
FCB/Six
Me Too, “Me Too Act Too”
Not-for-profit/Charity/Government
Partners: Special Solutions Group, Stink Films, Alter Ego, Grayson Music, School Editing, IPG Mediabrands, J3, Current Global
Lg2
SAAQ, “Living Radars”
Not-for-profit/Charity/Government
Partners: BLVD Montreal, Touche!
Rethink
Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz Canada), “Draw Ketchup”
360 Integrated Brand Experience
Partners: R&D Productions, Vapor Music Group, Carat Toronto, The Colony Project, Salt XC
Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz Canada), “Heinz Ketchup Puzzle”
Branded Games
Food & Drink
Partners: Starcom, The Colony Project, Paus Inc, Salt XC, Vapour Music Group
Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz Canada), “Pour Perfectly”
Food & Drink
Partners: Crimson Fish, Fuze Reps, Vapor Music, Alter Ego
IKEA Canada, “The Scrapbook”
Corporate Purpose and Social Responsibility
Partners: Fuze Reps, R+D Productions, Carat Toronto, Vapor Music, Wunderman Thompson
Molson Canadian (Molson Coors Canada), “Make It Canadian”
Challenger Brand
Partners: Gimmick Studio, Vapor Music, ProPrint Services, Wavemaker, Citizen Relations, We Are Social
Sid Lee
Rock The Vote, “Build The Vote”
Branded Games
Partners: BLVD Montreal, Yulex Montreal
Film (14)
Bensimon Byrne
Casey House, “The HIV+ Episodes: Losing Friends”
Social Behaviour
Partners: Grayson Music, The Faculty, Narrative
Casey House, “The HIV+ Episodes: The Toxic Office”
Social Behaviour
Partners: Grayson Music, The Faculty, Narrative
Broken Heart Love Affair
Kruger, “Unapologetically Human”
Cultural Insight
Other FMCG (2)
Partners: Jigsaw Casting, Scouts Honour, Alter Ego, Married To Giants, The Vanity, Vapor/RMW, Wavemaker Toronto
Cossette
SickKids Foundation, “SickKids VS. This Is Why”
Local Brand
Non-profit/Charity/Government
Partners: Scouts Honour, Saints Editorial, OMD Canada, Alter Ego Sports, Pirate, The Vanity
SickKids Foundations, “SickKids Moms VS. Hard Days”
Healthcare
Partners: Scouts Honour
Ogilvy London / Ogilvy Toronto
Dove, “Courage is Beautiful”
Other FMCG (2)
Social Behaviour
Viral Film
Partners: Outsider Editorial (Toronto), Big Sync Music (London), Kevin Sargent Music (London), SNDWRX (Toronto), TenThree Editing (London), Mindshare Canada
No Fixed Address
Canadian Centre For Child Protection, “Happy Birthday Twitter”
Non-profit/Charity/Government
Viral Film
Partners: Ad Hoc, Outsider Editorial
Mobile (5)
FCB/Six
Lifestyles Condoms, “Publicly Traded”
Brand-led Mobile Websites
Partners: Married to Giants, Grayson Music, Wingman VFX, Theory Crew, Glossy PR
McCann Canada/Poland
Mastercard, “Safe Waze 2 Shop”
Data/Insight
OneMethod
Good Fortune, “Receats”
mCommerce
Real-time Response
Taxi
United Way Greater Toronto, “The #Unignorable Tower”
AR
Partners: Array of Stars, Lossless Films, Norm Li, Alter Ego, Berkeley, Saints Editorial
Radio & Audio (5)
Rethink
IKEA Canada, “Baby-Proof Spotify Ads”
Native Advertising
Use of Radio or Audio as a Medium
Partners: Vapor Music Group, Carat Toronto
Over The Bridge, “Lost Tapes of The 27 Club”
Non-profit/Charity/Government
Use of Audio Technology
Partners: Wave Productions
Over The Bridge, “Man I Know”
Non-profit/Charity/Government
Partners: Wave Productions
Sustainable Development Goals (2)
FCB Canada
Google AI and Canadian Down Syndrome Society, “Project Understood”
Good Health and Well-Being
Reduced Inequalities
Partners: Fuel Content, Alter Ego, Grayson Music, Outsider Editorial, Glossy PR
Creative Effectiveness (1)
FCB/Six
Black & Abroad, “Go Back to Africa”
Challenger Brand
Partners: Grayson Music, Rooster Post Production, Initiative, Glossy PR
Creative eCommerce (2)
McCann Canada/Poland
Mastercard, “Safe Waze 2 Shop”
Market Distribution
Jam3
Complex Networks, “Complexland”
Retail