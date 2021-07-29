Ogilvy PR strengthens its digital expertise Industry veteran Erin Jacobson will lead and grow the agency's online advocacy efforts across North America.

Ogilvy PR is continuing with recent efforts to build out its offering, hiring Erin Jacobson as head of digital and advocacy for North America.

Jacobson joins Ogilvy after three years at National’s Toronto office, where she was SVP and lead for its digital, marketing and technology practice. She also brings experience from VP-level, digital-focused roles at Cohn & Wolfe and Edelman, as well as extensive public policy experience during her time working in communications with the New Democratic Party.

The new role is meant to be a combination of Jacobson’s two areas of greatest experience. She will lead Ogilvy’s digital and advocacy offering across offices in North America, including social strategy, content and public affairs, while also growing the digital public affairs practice. Working from the Toronto office, she will report to Julianna Richter, who was named Ogilvy PR’s global CEO at the end of 2020.

Jacobson’s appointment comes following a number of other executive appointments Richter made this year to strengthen Ogilvy PR’s global offering. It hired FCB Chicago’s Lisa Bright to be its global CCO in March, with Charlotte Tansill moving over from Ogilvy’s creative side to be its global chief strategy officer.

In Canada, Ogilvy PR also added to its team this year, hiring Katie Skinner in January to lead its roster of clients. Skinner spent the previous three years at Citizen Relations, most recently as associate director.