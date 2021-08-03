S4 Capital merges MediaMonks and MightyHive The merger brings together nearly 6,000 people under a single brand and P&L as part of S4's plan to create "disruptive change."

S4 Capital has merged its two core brands, MediaMonks and MightyHive, into a single brand.

The new brand, Media.Monks, also sports a new logo that incorporates MightyHive’s hexagon, which it says is representative of the business’ six distinct types of teams: countries, core, client, categories, capabilities and corporate. It unifies a team of almost 6,000 experts across 57 talent hubs in 33 countries under the single brand.

While Media.Monks will be the operational identity for the company – fulfilling a foundational promise to unify its services – S4 Capital will remain the financial brand, listed on the London Stock Exchange and used in reports and investor communications.

The merger is the latest step in S4’s push to create “disruptive change” in the industry. MediaMonks and MightyHive have each been pursuing expansion through mergers across the globe – including MediaMonk’s merger with Toronto-based Jam3 in March.

“Digital has altered the landscape permanently and brands need a different type of organization to execute and show up for their customers at every moment in the journey – purely digital, with data-driven creative and content, faster, better, cheaper and with a single P&L,” said Sir Martin Sorrell, S4 Capital’s executive chairman, in a release.

Earlier this year, the company launched a new organizational structure, inspired by a term from software development – API – that it says opens up the company by combining its disciplines globally, allowing clients to tap into resources across its operations. The unified brand will help cement that new structure.

“For our people, this means they’re all colleagues and can build amazing careers across the globe,” explained Wesley ter Haar, co-founder of Media.Monks. “For our clients, it means they keep the same team and the day-to-day they love – but now have even simpler access to an amazingly deep pool of specialist talent.”

“We’ve built a structure where our people have clear, ownable space, to represent themselves and the work they do, but without the traditional fights and frictions that are built into more traditional models,” added Media.Monks co-founder Chris Martin.