Indigo turns the page on back-to-school The retailer's latest effort seeks to empower consumers through a "bolder" and more fun approach that fits within its intentional living platform.

Indigo is shaking up its traditional back-to-school and back-to-routine messaging with a new campaign that is anything but routine for the book retailer.

The campaign, “Turn the Page,” is a tonal shift for Indigo that builds on its evolving brand platform, says Alison Lawler-Dean, VP of marketing for the company, while also acknowledging the realities of post-pandemic living.

“We’ve learned a ton this past year about how we live, work and want to educate,” she explains. “‘Turn the Page’ is a reference to books and the core of our business, but it really challenges the idea of us going back, and instead going forward. It’s time to live differently.”

The campaign is heavily driven by Indigo’s emerging brand platform, in which “we really see ourselves as a partner helping our customer live with intention,” Lawler-Dean says. This includes the retailer’s foray into the health and wellness category.

“This was underway before the pandemic, but I think it has only been heightened by the pandemic values shift,” she explains. “We’ve all really had to think about what and who is important and how we want to spend our time and resources.”

The campaign is part of a larger evolution of the brand. “We’ve gone much bolder in the imagery and the colours and we’re trying to tie it together by showing that living authentically to yourself is not the same for everyone. It’s really about empowering the individual, and that can be through their interests or passions,” says Lawler-Dean.

To capture the evolution more completely, Indigo also sought more diverse casting in its marketing materials, and is “having a bit more fun” with the language of its campaigns. “It’s definitely a step forward for us as a brand,” she notes.

“Turn the Page” was produced by Wedge and will be in market through Labour Day. It is running across all of the retailer’s owned channels, through digital OOH and wild postings, in-store and through OLV. Media was handled by Carat.