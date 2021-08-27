In Brief: New VPs join AdFarm and Innocean Plus, Fire & Flower aims to buy another website as part of a new digital strategy based around white-label ecomm.

AdFarm names new VP

Food and agriculture-focused agency AdFarm has hired Nadine Sisk as VP. Based in AdFarm’s Calgary office, Sisk will play a leadership role in business development, strategic vision, supporting client teams and liaising with agriculture and marketing industry associations.

Prior to joining AdFarm, Sisk was VP of communications and member services at industry association CropLife Canada and worked on a variety of agricultural issues, including public trust. She also has extensive experience with media engagement, data research, message creation and strategic planning.

“Her knowledge of the agriculture industry, particularly in the crop sector, will complement our team well and enhance our level of service to new and existing clients,” says Ben Graham, president of AdFarm.

Innocean hires new production lead

Innocean Worldwide Canada has added to its senior leadership team, hiring Joe Fantetti as VP of production, leading the team and support the production needs of a client list that includes Hyundai, Genesis, Kia, Surex, Merrell and LG.

Fantetti began working with Innocean on a contract basis at the beginning of the year. In his new full-time position, he will oversee leadership of Innocean’s studio department, which spans design, content, development, video production, and project management. In this role he will continue to assist the agency with identifying areas of growth and acceleration primarily in the digital production space while shepherding delivery across all aspects of production.

Prior to joining Innocean, Fantetti has held senior project management roles at Starshot, DDB, Gale Partners, JWT and Jam3.

Fire & Flower proposes acquisition of PotGuide

Cannabis retail company Fire & Flower has proposed an acquisition of cannabis website PotGuide through its Hyfire digital retail and analytics platform.

PotGuide is a website that provides news, strain and product reviews and information about dispensaries across North America. The announcement follows Fire & Flower’s planned acquisition of strain and price comparison website WikiLeaf, announced earlier this month. At the time, the company announced its intent to convert WikiLeaf into an online dispensary using the existing Fire & Flower ecommerce platform, beginning a digital strategy to create a white-label online dispensary system with orders fulfilled by Fire & Flower and participating retailers having the option to integrate with the Spark Perks loyalty program.

As part of that strategy, PotGuide’s content will be used to convert site traffic into purchases from the ecommerce network. Fire & Flower says that the two sites have 225,000 subscribers between them, potentially providing a boost to the 300,000 members already enrolled in Spark Perks.

With files from Lindsay Beaudoin and Josh Kolm.