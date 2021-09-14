Canadian fintech Nesto names first CMO Martin Aubut will work to capitalize on the online mortgage broker's momentum following a recent funding round.

Montreal-based fintech Nesto has appointed Martin Aubut as its first CMO, as the Canadian online mortgage brokerage looks to accelerate its growth and positioning after having raised $76 million in a Series B in June.

Aubut will oversee all marketing and communications for Nesto. He previously contributed to digital transformation efforts at Québecor and L’Oréal Canada, and was most recently the VP of marketing and online commerce at Cogeco Connexion.

In a release, the company said it has set the lofty goal of becoming the “number one brand for online mortgage solutions” in the country.

Aubut is expected to support those efforts as its first CMO – a role that was added to the exec team as the fintech looks to capitalize on momentum and acquire new customers outside of its home province of Quebec, according to co-founder and CEO Malik Yacoubi.

Founded in 2018, Nesto automates parts of the mortgage application and underwriting process and connects Canadians to lenders with competitive mortgage, renewal and refinancing rates.

After closing its Series B funding round in June – having secured $11.5 million in a Series A just one year earlier – the company said it would be expanding its team and investing in new technology. The funding came at a time of “significant growth” for the company, which reported a 475% increase in mortgage applications originating on its platform over the previous 12 months.