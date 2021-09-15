Giants and Gentlemen makes a leadership change The agency has hired Sally McConnell as general manager as co-founder Gino Cantalini departs.

Giants and Gentlemen is adding a new senior leader as one of its co-founders is departing from the agency.

The agency has hired Sally McConnell as its new general manager. McConnell brings nearly three decades of experience working at agencies including Zig, Taxi (in both Toronto and New York), Publicis and Cossette to the role.

She has worked on Canadian clients including Bell, Canada Post, CIBC and Telus, as well as U.S. clients including Capital One Bank and Verizon Wireless.

Departing the agency is Gino Cantalini, who launched Giants and Gentlemen with Natalie Armata and Alanna Nathanson in 2012 and served as its chief operating officer. Cantalini announced via LinkedIn last week that he had sold his share in the business to his partners and planned on “simply chilling for a bit.”

McConnell will be charged with some of what had been Cantalini’s responsibilities following his departure. Her mandate includes running operations, account-side support, providing guidance and mentorship, increasing staff productivity, improving service and supporting diversity and inclusion initiatives.

McConnell will also be responsible for contributing to the agency’s growth. Giants and Gentlemen has “been growing organically with our clients,” Nathanson told strategy, and has recently won new work with Dr. Bernstein. The agency is also “looking at some U.S. expansion.”