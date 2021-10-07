Edelman makes six senior appointments Five promotions and a new SVP hire touch on the agency's health, corporate, media and internal comms practices.

Two Canadian execs have taken on new global duties with Edelman, which has made a trio of promotions and a key hire closer to home.

Leading the changes is the promotion of Joanna Wilson to global client lead for the agency’s Novartis account. Over the last three years, Wilson has led Edelman’s health team in Canada, a period that also included the agency’s first Cannes Lions win for Osteoporosis Canada’s “Bübl” campaign. In her new role, she will be fully dedicated to Edelman’s work with Novartis, which the agency has worked with in multiple markets on both its pharma and consumer health brands.

Filling in Wilson’s previous duties leading Edelman’s Canadian health practice is Dana Singleton, who has been promoted to SVP and national health sector leader. Singleton has been with Edelman for 16 years, being named a VP in the healthcare division in 2016.

Edelman has also made a senior hire, bringing in Greg Whitfield as SVP of performance intelligence, working on Edelman’s Data and Intelligence team. Whitfield has been tasked with lead the performance intelligence team in Canada, focusing on growing its paid and performance work.

Edelman has also given new responsibilities to two of its regional general managers. In Calgary, Megan Spoore has been promoted to national corporate practice leader. Spoore will lead the agency’s corporate practice in addition to her duties as general manager of Edelman’s Calgary office, a role she took on in 2019.

Another GM adding to her remit is Edelman Vancouver general manager Rhea Dubois-Phillips, who will now also lead the agency’s Employee Experience offering.

The Employee Experience practice is one of the fastest-growing at Edelman, with the agency applying the trust-focused approach it uses on the public reputation of its clients to internal employee communications and culture. Riannon John, who previously led the practice in Canada, left the agency to become manager of communications and media for Ryerson University’s Faculty of Arts.

This latest round of promotions follows this summer’s appointment of Dave Fleet as managing director and head of global digital crisis. Fleet, who has been with Edelman since 2010, most recently led the agency’s digital practice in Canada, and is now responsible for integrating digital strategy, data and tools in its global crisis and risk management work.