FanDuel hires Dale Hooper to lead Canadian expansion The former Deloitte, Rogers and PepsiCo exec brings his experience in regulated spaces to the U.S. sportsbook.

U.S. online gaming company FanDuel has hired Dale Hooper to lead its operations in Canada as general manager.

In the newly created role, Hooper will be responsible for developing and implementing FanDuel Group’s long-term strategy in Canada, while keeping with the evolving regulatory and legalization process within each province. The new role is effective immediately, with Hooper reporting to FanDuel Group CEO Amy Howe.

Hooper has experience in high-growth, highly regulated industries. He was most recently a partner at Deloitte, focusing on the company’s cannabis practice. He joined Deloitte after his previous company, Cannabis Compliance Inc., was acquired.

Hooper is also a veteran of senior marketing roles in Canada, being a former chief brand officer at Rogers and CMO for both PepsiCo’s food and beverage divisions.

Single-sport betting was formally legalized in Canada in August. While it is up to individual provinces whether or not to allow it in their jurisdictions, every one has since allowed it, except for Nova Scotia and Saskatchewan, the latter of which expects to do so in 2022. Also, Ontario is the only province currently allowing private betting sites like FanDuel to operate, with the other provinces currently only offering it through their own platforms.