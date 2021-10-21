Armstrong turns posts about loving cheese into jingles Saputo is trying to get consumers to think more about a defining feature of the brand and drive differentiation in the category.

Cheesy jingles aren’t as common as they used to be, but dairy company Saputo is looking to change that.

In a new campaign for its Armstrong Cheese brand, the company is unleashing a handful of earworms designed to get people thinking about the flavour of its products, which it says is superior to competitors.

“When it comes to choosing a cheese, Canadians shop the whole category, versus a brand. But not every cheese is created equal,” says Tina Galluccio, marketing manager for the brand at Saputo. “We set out to prove that Armstrong tastes better than the rest.”

It turned out that finding proof of Armstrong’s flavour supremacy wasn’t hard, because many fans were already singing the brand’s praises on social media.

“We noticed that Armstrong had an abundance of organic fan love on their social pages – stories of shopping at specific stores to get Armstrong, or professions of how much people loved the taste,” says Galluccio. “Once people tried it, they loved it – so much so that they went out of their way to talk about it.”

Working with agency Dentsumcgarrybowen, Saputo reached out to some of the fans posting testimonials on social media and sought their permission to feature their posts in a campaign – and then took those posts and used them as the lyrics for a handful of jingles.

“We simply wanted to celebrate what our consumers were already saying, in a playful, authentic and fun way,” says Galluccio – and in so doing, “continue to strengthen our brand nationally.”

“A key part of growing the brand is creating more top-of-mind awareness, which will put Armstrong at the top of shoppers’ lists when they shop the dairy aisle,” she adds.

The campaign launched toward the end of September and will run across TV, OLV, social media and OOH through the fall, with planned future phases using a wide range of mediums, from Saputo’s own trucks to digital audio platforms.