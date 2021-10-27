Rethink builds its strategic bench strength Seven hires come in response to expanding responsibilities for both existing and to-be-announced assignments.

Rethink has hired seven new faces across the country. They are (clockwise from left): Marguerite Gaylie, strategist; Colin Kikcio, senior strategist; Crystal Sales, strategy director; Jayne Stymiest, strategist; Jay Fleming, strategy director; Gemma Fox, strategist, and Clément Martin, strategist.

Rethink has made a number of hires to its strategy teams across the country over the past several months in response to business growth with key clients, as well as some new additions to its client roster.

Jay Fleming has been hired in Toronto in the role of strategy director, leading strategic planning for the Tazo, Coors and The Keg brands and contributing to work on WestJet and Metrolinx. Fleming has previously held strategic roles at agencies including No Fixed Address and John St., and has also worked on the brand side at Lululemon.

The agency has also added strategy director Crystal Sales, who is charged with leading strategic planning for the agency on Scotiabank. Sales has previously held strategy roles with Ogilvy and Sid Lee, and she played a key role in the development and launch of Scotia’s recent “Hockey For All” campaign.

Also joining the agency’s Scotiabank team is senior strategist Colin Kikcio, who brings prior strategic experience from BBDO and Anomaly. In addition to his work on the Scotiabank brand, he will lead strategic planning for the bank’s Scene loyalty program.

Marguerite Gaylie and Jayne Stymiest have also joined the Toronto office in the role of strategist, working on brands within the agency’s Kraft Heinz and Molson Coors portfolios. Gaylie previously worked in a similar capacity for Pound & Grain in Vancouver, while Stymiest has previously held various strategic roles for Momentum Worldwide, Conflict Advertising and the Ostrich Algorithm.

In Vancouver, Rethink has hired Gemma Fox into the role of strategist to work on a new client that is yet to be announced. Fox previously worked in brand marketing at RBC.

Finally, in Montreal, the agency has added Clément Martin, also as a strategist, to work on another client that has yet to be announced. Martin has held various strategy and account management roles at McCann Paris, Juniper Park\TBWA and Dentsu One.

“Our new strategic planners have different backgrounds and share a passion for learning about people and working as partners with our creative department and our clients,” says Sean McDonald, managing partner and chief strategy officer at Rethink. “Our growing team reflects our ambition to pursue the most creative and effective solutions possible.”