Canadian Tire picks Publicis Canada as its new creative AOR The shop will work with the retailer across brand, product categories, key seasonal activities and the Triangle Rewards program.

Canadian Tire has picked new creative AOR, handing duties to Publicis Canada.

The new partnership comes after an “extensive” agency evaluation process, which did not include incumbent Taxi, with which it amicably parted ways.

According to the release, Publicis Canada will work closely with Canadian Tire across brand, product categories, key seasonal activities and the Triangle Rewards program to deepen its connection with customers.

Brett McIntosh, president of Publicis Toronto, says that nationally, it has been adding talent to its team this year and is ready to do work with Canadian Tire.

“Fundamentally, we are incredibly proud to be the AOR for such an iconic brand in Canada and we are thrilled with this opportunity,” he says, adding that as a shop, it’s always been a deep agency in retail. For example, Publicis Canada also handles business for Sleep Country Canada.

McIntosh tells strategy work with the new client begins later this month, with first work expected to debut in the new year. Taxi’s current AOR assignment will conclude at the end of 2021.

Over the past 18 months, Publicis has made some strategic changes to its leadership team with the recent addition of Joanna Monteiro (chief creative officer), Andrea Isbester (chief strategy officer) and Alister Adams (chief digital officer) to deliver on a clear vision that doubles down on creative, technology and data offerings.

“Across all facets of our business, we’re aiming to create meaningful collisions of data, strategy and incredible creative to deliver for our clients,” says Duncan Bruce, CEO, Publicis Canada.

The new partnership will leverage a range of capabilities and integrations through the Publicis Groupe network, including more than 200+ staff in Quebec, enhanced data systems through its platform Epsilon, and other offerings from content creation, CRM, and sports and entertainment marketing expertise.

Canadian Tire’s partnership with Leo Burnett – which has previously worked on the retailer’s “We All Play For Canada” platform, some holiday work and campaigns related to its exclusive and private label product lines – will remain unchanged.