Twitter Canada hires new head of marketing Rogers Sports & Media vet Jennifer Bairos Hofer takes over full duties for the social network.

Jennifer Bairos Hofer has joined Twitter Canada as its new head of marketing.

In the new role, Bairos Hofer will be leading all marketing efforts for the Canadian market, including both virtual and in-person events, consumer OOH campaigns and in-platform content campaigns, in addition to promoting new Twitter features and services for Canadians.

She replaces Laura Pearce, who left Twitter in July to move to Google as head of marketing for Canada.

Prior to Twitter, Bairos Hofer spent more than six years at Rogers, most recently having a nearly three-yearÂ stint as marketing director at TSC. Before that she was a senior marketer in the digital content and publishing division for magazine and media brands such as Chatelaine, Today’s Parent and Maclean’s. Before Rogers, Bairos Hofer was account director at the CBC, leading the marketing, advertising and communications plans for both local Toronto and Network CBC Radio and Television. She has also held senior positions at Corus Entertainment, Alliance Atlantis, Indigo and Winners.