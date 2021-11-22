Momentum Toronto adds new creative director Andrew Bernardi joins the agency after it hired new VP Katie Musgrave over the summer.

Katie Musgraves (left) with Andrew Bernardi

Momentum is boosting its senior ranks again by adding creative director Andrew Bernardi, part of an ongoing growth plan at the agency.

Bernardi brings more than a dozen years of agency experience to the role, having most recently been a creative director at IPG’s Performance Art. That agency was started earlier this year by a team that helped launched FCB/Six, where Bernardi previously spent more than three years as an ACD, working on campaigns such as “Go Back to Africa,” “Me Too, Act Too” and “Destination Pride.”

This new addition to the creative leadership comes just a few months after a similar senior addition on the business front.

In July, the agency hired Katie Musgrave as VP of business leadership. She brings two decades of integrated experience from agencies including Leo Burnett, DDB, FCB and Lowe Roche. Most recently, she helped lead the transformation of boutique agency Tag as VP and director of client service, and assisting with campaigns for Clover Leaf, First Choice Haircutters, and the Travel Industry Council of Ontario (TICO).

The two moves are also part of a larger growth plan at Momentum, which will see further hires across creative, strategy, business leadership and production in response to its own new business and involvement in global work across the agency’s network.

While the pandemic put a lot of its core experiential business on hold, it also presented an opportunity to flex into new creative territories, according to Momentum Canada president Matt Lewis.

“We’ve always focused on being a creative shop with an experiential mindset, not the other way around,” Lewis says. “While it’s critical to represent our belief that it’s what brands do that matters, there are so many new ways to deliver against that promise. To do that, we need creatives and senior business leads that understand the whole idea, and that’s what Andrew and Katie represent.”

Momentum Canada’s recent work includes Hudson Bay’s “Homeiversary” campaign this spring, positioned around the challenges and unexpected positives of a pandemic lockdown year lived largely within our own homes.