Zulu Alpha Kilo and Rethink top Epica selections A total of 56 entries are in the running for the awards voted on by the industry press.

Twelve Canadian agencies are in the running to try and repeat last year’s success at the Epica awards.

The Epica Awards are a program voted on by editors and senior reporters from outlets covering marketing, advertising, communications and creativity, including strategy.

As in past years, Epica held a round of online judging to narrow down the 3184 entries to a “pre-selected” list of just under 500 that will now move on to final round voting.

Looking at Canadian agencies, Zulu has 13 spots for work with SingleCut Beersmiths, HomeEquity Bank, Pfaff Harley-Davidson and Harry Rosen. Rethink was close behind with 12, Kraft Heinz, IKEA Canada, Fondation Emergence, Molson and Over The Bridge.

Other Canadian agencies in the running are Cossette with six spots; FCB Canada with five; Anomaly, The Local Collective and Union with three; Lg2 and McCann Canada with two; and DDB Canada, Giants & Gentlemen and Havas Montreal with one each.

Overall, Epica received 197 submissions from Canadian agencies this year, 56 of which made it through pre-selection. Last year, Canadian agencies won the most awards at Epica, including a Design Grand Prix.

Final round judging to award the pre-selected campaigns is now underway. The Grand Prix and Gold winners will be announced during a virtual ceremony on Dec. 9, with the Silver and Bronze winners published on the Epica website (and Canadian winners on strategy) the following day.