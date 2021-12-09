Tank names new leadership team The promotions come after a year in which the agency has grown by 130 staff.

Tank Worldwide is capping off a year of growth with the appointment of several execs to a new leadership team meant to take the agency “into the future” in further pursuit of its global ambitions.

Mylene Savoie, hired last year as SVP and managing director of its international Borderless unit, has been named chief operating officer. Thomas Lecordier, SVP and managing director of health, has been promoted to named chief commercial officer. Florian Schedler, SVP and managing director of planning, has been named chief strategy officer. SVP and group account director Jill Mastroianni has been named chief marketing officer

Also, Annick Desy, who has been a strategic advisor to Tank on talent and organizational development has been named acting chief talent officer. Nicole Lupke, who had been SVP and managing director of Grey, will now be general manager of both Grey Toronto and Tank.

In addition, three of Tank’s partners – EVP of health Christian Roy, chief strategy officer Valya Kruk and EVP, general manager Mathieu Cloutier – are transitioning away from day-to-day duties at the agency and into new roles on an executive advisory that will be available to consult with the leadership team on certain projects.

CEO Marc Lanouette, CFO Patrice Landry and CCO Marty Martinez will retain their current roles.

Tank was acquired by WPP’s Grey in 2016, at which point Lanouette also became CEO of Grey Group Canada. Since then, Tank has worked to strengthen its expertise in healthcare and made it a primary focus, with clients including GSK, Pfizer, Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson and, this year, projects for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine and Danaher’s Cepheid testing platform.

At the same time, it has been making efforts to work in a more “borderless” way, expanding internationally and working with talent throughout the global Grey network to help service global accounts and bring global thinking back to Canadian work. It has also been taking a greater role in healthcare-related work within WPP, and was not impacted by the merger of Grey and AKQA earlier this year.

Tank’s global headcount is now 350, over 130 of which have come since the beginning of the year, most of which have come in creative and consulting services.