Edelman hires Brent Nelsen in global strategy role The former Leo Burnett and Publicis exec is also tasked with leading an effort to build trust into its offering and strategic approach.

Beginning Jan. 3 and based in Toronto, Nelsen will lead Edelman’s global strategic network and be responsible for accelerating the incorporation of trust science into Edelman’s strategic offering.

This is also the latest example of Edelman picking a new global leader from Canada. In 2019, the agency hired Judy John to be its first global CCO and further its creative ambitions. A little under one year ago, she built out a Toronto-based global creative hub with local talent, including ECDs Manas Abrol and Anthony Chelvanathan from her previous role leading creative at Leo Burnett.

Nelsen, of course, worked closely with John during his time leading strategy at Leo Burnett Toronto. In 2016, he also took on added duties from Leo parent company Publicis, leading the strategy offering for its agencies in North America.

At Edelman, Nelsen will also lead the development and expansion of Edelman’s Trust Institute. Established in June, the Trust Institute is an effort to build on trust-focused services and research, such as the annual Trust Barometer, to ensure stakeholder trust is maintained across touchpoints.