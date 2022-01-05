Coinberry hires Subtej Nijjar as CMO Mosaic's now-former North American president is taking over marketing at the crypto trading platform.

After 15 months as president of Mosaic, Subtej Nijjar has left the agency to start a new position as CMO of crypto trading platform Coinberry.

Nijjar joined Mosaic as president of its Canadian operations in October of 2020, hired to “user in a new era for the agency” and help it develop a more holistic offering for clients. In February 2021, he was elevated to president of Mosaic’s operations across North America, prior to implementing a restructuring plan to further integrate operations between the U.S. and Canada. Prior to joining Mosaic, Nijjar had been a longtime partner and president at creative agency Union.

In a LinkedIn post, Nijjar said “it’s time to take the experience, the relationships and the learnings and try something new.”

He adds that he’s excited to join the crypto trading platform, which he says is “building a more inclusive blockchain-based economy and financial institution of the future.”

Coinberry was founded in 2017. Among its notable achievements was becoming the first digital currency platform to partner with municipal governments in Canada for Bitcoin tax payment processing in 2019.

Nijjar is also the latest addition to the company’s c-suite, having hired a new chief compliance officer (Laurentian Bank’s Sheereen Khan) and chief technology officer (MicroStrategy’s Abhijeet Roy) in the fall.

Strategy reached out to Mosaic regarding a replacement for Nijjar, but did not receive a response by press time. However, the agency announced yesterday that it had made two managing director appointments in the U.S.: New York-based Debbie Kaplan (previously chief operating officer of fellow WPP agency Stadiumred) as managing director and chief delivery officer, and Chicago-based Justine Greenwald (who was named ECD at Mosaic in 2019) as managing director and CCO.