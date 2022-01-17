Sobeys aims to Feed the Dream again The grocer launches a Winter iteration of its platform, celebrating the support systems that make Olympic ambitions come true.

Sobeys is reinforcing its sponsorship of Team Canada with a new campaign that builds upon the platform established during the 2020 Summer Games.

The new iteration of “Feed the Dream” launched on Tuesday and will run through the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. It is a fully-integrated campaign centred on an anthemic TV spot that showcases the feats of athleticism of Team Canada athletes, contrasted against everyday family moments and the hard work behind each Olympic and Paralympic performance.

While Sobeys has long had partnerships in sport – including with the NHL and CFL, and several NHL franchises – it sees the Olympics and Paralympics as a unique opportunity to show its support for sport on a truly national stage. It is “rooted in the fact that we truly believe in the power of sport to unite Canadians,” says Erika DeHaas, VP of marketing communications for Sobeys.

“These partnerships are ones that really unite Canadians across the board and give us that opportunity to represent them on the world stage,” explains DeHaas. “These are not professional athletes – they have to work really hard to pursue their dreams, and we have to stand behind them.”

The platform is one way Sobeys is showing its support for Canadian Olympians and Paralympians. The grocer has also provided $1 million in grocery cards to all of Team Canada’s qualified athletes, which they can use “on their journey and while training,” says DeHaas.

In addition to the TV spot, the campaign is rolling out with OOH signage – digital and physical – in Toronto, Vancouver and Sobeys’ hometown of Stellarton, N.S. The campaign will also have web and social support, including a contest Canadians can enter to win a limited-edition “family viewing kit” that includes food, a grocery card, activities and keepsake memorabilia.

FCB and BBDO split creative duties for the campaign, while UM handled media. XMC handled experiential and athlete management, North Strategic handled PR and influencers, and Derek Kent, former Canadian Olympic Committee CMO, consulted on the effort.